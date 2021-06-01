Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $363.87. 45,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

