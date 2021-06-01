Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.39. Materialise shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 855 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
