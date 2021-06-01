Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.39. Materialise shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 855 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

