Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Maxcoin has a market cap of $473,880.02 and approximately $489.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.91 or 1.00033652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.01161647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00442315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00522160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00087193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

