M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target Raised to GBX 199

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:SAA traded up GBX 12.81 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140.81 ($1.84). 728,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.15 million and a P/E ratio of -140.81. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Gareth Davis acquired 8,470 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

