McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in McKesson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 604,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in McKesson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

