MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,317 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of MediaAlpha worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE MAX opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -302.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 over the last 90 days.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

