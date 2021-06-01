Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,847. The company has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

