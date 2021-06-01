Megacoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $374,027.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00498916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,514,711 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.