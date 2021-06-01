MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $9.73 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.