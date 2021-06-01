MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $9.73 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.