MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.92% of MEI Pharma worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

