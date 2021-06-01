Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Trading 15.1% Higher

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)’s stock price traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 4,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

