Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.