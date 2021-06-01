Meme Price Tops $492.65 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $2.03 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $492.65 or 0.01349334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00526514 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002522 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

