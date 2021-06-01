Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,827.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00519625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.30 or 0.01319850 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

