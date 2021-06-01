Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.