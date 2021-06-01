Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $234,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 357,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,907,286. The company has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

