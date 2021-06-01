MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.21

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €140.21 ($164.95) and traded as high as €147.60 ($173.65). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €147.60 ($173.65), with a volume of 273,867 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.21.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

