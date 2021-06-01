MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,669. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

