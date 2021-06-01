Mercury Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.66 million and $4,488.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

