Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Meridian Bancorp worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,640 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

