Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

