MetaHash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,751,885,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,480,559 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

