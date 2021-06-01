Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up C$3.67 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.57. The company had a trading volume of 676,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,590. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.