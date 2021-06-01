Metis (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,997.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $94,997.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00013588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.01023635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.50 or 0.09747589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.