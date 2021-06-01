Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

