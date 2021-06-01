Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metromile and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.30%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 17.83% 12.14% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.45 $732.00 million $8.44 15.95

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets; and run-off long-term care and life insurance services. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

