Metronome (MET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,315.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00009732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $41.59 million and approximately $81,315.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064059 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00295070 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00189669 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.01026012 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Metronome Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “
Buying and Selling Metronome
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.