MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $6,048,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $817,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.