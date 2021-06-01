MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.25

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $72.17, with a volume of 3691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $817,149. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

