Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

