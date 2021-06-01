Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

