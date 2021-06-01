MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.07. 151,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,981,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

