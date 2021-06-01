Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.71

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.71 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 5315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.