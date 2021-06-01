Mina (MINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $116.41 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Mina has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $457.86 million and approximately $116.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00008476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 148,391,837 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

