Mina Reaches Market Cap of $457.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Mina has a market capitalization of $457.86 million and $116.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00008476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 148,391,837 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

