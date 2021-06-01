Minot Capital LP Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Minot Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 22.6% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $117,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,122. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

