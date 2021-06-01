Minot Capital LP Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Minot Capital LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. 322,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,775,196. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

