Minot Capital LP Has $34.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Minot Capital LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. 37,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

