Minot Capital LP Invests $11.82 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,823,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minot Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 25,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,973. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

