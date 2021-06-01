Minot Capital LP Invests $19.36 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 516,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 3.7% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.60% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HGV traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.17 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

