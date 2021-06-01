Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $783,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,030 shares of company stock worth $75,710,835 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

