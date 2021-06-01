Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Tops $3,291.62

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $29.32 million and approximately $165,187.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for $3,291.62 or 0.08986973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,906 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

