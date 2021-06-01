Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $398.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.90 million and $398.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.71 or 0.00048651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

