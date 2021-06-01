Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $7.75 on Top Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.75 or 0.00021170 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $1,075.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00188497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00992789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

