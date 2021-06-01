Mirrored Twitter Market Capitalization Achieves $29.47 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $57.81 or 0.00158732 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $359,080.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00189414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.01062758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 509,700 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

