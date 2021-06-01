Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.03 or 0.00129648 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $164,064.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 623,239 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

