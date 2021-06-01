Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 6,700 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.85. 19,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

