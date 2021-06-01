Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 75,955 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

