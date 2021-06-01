Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $140,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. 52,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

