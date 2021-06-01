Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 90,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

